Chinese foundation publishes manuals on COVID-19 containment experience

(Xinhua)    10:20, June 15, 2020

WUHAN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Two manuals on the construction and operation of makeshift and emergency hospitals have been published to share the experience of Wuhan, the city once hard hit by COVID-19, in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The two manuals, edited by the Zall Foundation in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, were published in both Chinese and English on Saturday.

The manuals summarized the experience and practice of building emergency medical institutions and increasing medical resources in Wuhan during the epidemic and presented the drawings of those hospitals.

To make it easier for global medical workers to understand personal protection standards and procedures, the editorial team also invited professional medics to demonstrate operation procedures, captured in nearly 600 pictures.

According to the Zall Foundation, the electronic versions of the two manuals were first released on a platform of Alibaba in April and are available for free download worldwide. They have been translated into more than 20 languages by volunteers from different countries.

