Beijing conducts sampling tests on farm produce markets

(Xinhua)    10:09, June 15, 2020

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's Daxing District has conducted COVID-19 sampling tests on its six farm produce markets, with the results all negative to date, local authorities said Sunday.

The tests covered 142 external environmental samples, including sewers and tools, and 50 market workers, according to the market supervision administration of Daxing.

On Saturday, Beijing reported 36 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including four in Daxing. All 36 cases were related to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat in Beijing.

