Last satellite of China's BeiDou system to be launched

ICHANG, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The last satellite of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has entered the countdown phase for its launch, the China Satellite Navigation Office announced Sunday.

The BDS-3 satellite has completed ground technical tests and other preparations before the upcoming launch at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, said the office.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket, which will carry out the launch mission, has also undergone a range of tests before the propellant filling. Its functions and properties all met the mission requirements.

The rocket will be filled with both conventional propellant and cryogenic propellant, said the office.