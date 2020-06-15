Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Last satellite of China's BeiDou system to be launched

(Xinhua)    09:53, June 15, 2020

ICHANG, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The last satellite of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has entered the countdown phase for its launch, the China Satellite Navigation Office announced Sunday.

The BDS-3 satellite has completed ground technical tests and other preparations before the upcoming launch at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, said the office.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket, which will carry out the launch mission, has also undergone a range of tests before the propellant filling. Its functions and properties all met the mission requirements.

The rocket will be filled with both conventional propellant and cryogenic propellant, said the office.

