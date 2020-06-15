Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's major property developers see rising sales in May

(Xinhua)    09:49, June 15, 2020

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Sales of China's leading property developers saw robust growth in May, an industry report showed.

Sales of the surveyed 100 major property developers rose 21.3 percent month on month to 1.09 trillion yuan (about 153.9 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from CRIC, a property research institution.

The figure represented year-on-year growth of 12.2 percent, CRIC data showed.

In breakdown, 77 of the 100 surveyed property developers reported rising sales in May from April, and 67 saw year-on-year growth in sales in May.

The report attributed developers' rising sales to their active marketing strategies and increased supply of houses.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the sales of housing enterprises from the beginning of the year, the current market performance is gradually recovering, said the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York