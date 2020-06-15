Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Chinese medical experts in Bangladesh share experiences in combating COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:10, June 15, 2020

DHAKA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Experts from a Chinese medical team have shared experiences with their Bangladeshi peers to assist them in better combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society conveyed gratitude and thanks to the Chinese government for sending the experts to Bangladesh.

The Chinese team visited hospitals and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Saturday and gave advice on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh experts said smooth communication and information exchange between the two sides are very important, and they also showed a strong interest in traditional Chinese medicine.

The Chinese medical team arrived here on June 8 and will stay in Bangladesh for two weeks to support Bangladesh in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

