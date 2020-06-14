Chinese eSport team TS Gaming wins 2020 KPL spring season title

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese eSports team TS Gaming claimed their first championship in the final of the 2020 King Pro League (KPL) spring season, beating AG Super Play 4-3 here on Saturday.

The final was held at ESP ESports Experiencing Center in Putuo District, Shanghai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was closed to spectators, but the games were broadcast on livestream platforms.

Zhang Yijia, chairman of KPL, described the final as a battle between a top team and a dark horse.

"This reflects the uncertainty in eSports, which makes the games more charming and led to the increase of our users," he said.

The MVP of the final went to Lin Heng from TS Gaming.

TS Gaming head coach Zhang Kai attributed the team's success to their self-discipline. "I think our players are very dedicated people," he said.