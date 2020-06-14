DPRK warns of possible military retaliation against South Korea

PYONGYANG, June 13 (Xinhua) -- It is high time to break with the South Korean authorities and retaliate with possible military force against the South, a senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and younger sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, said she had given instructions for decisive action to be taken.

The DPRK has repeatedly lashed out at South Korea since last week in protest against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent by defectors and activists across the border. Pyongyang has also closed its joint liaison office and cut off all communication lines with the South.

"If I drop a hint of our next plan the South Korean authorities are anxious about, the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army," she said, adding that the army "will determine something for cooling down our people's resentment and surely carry out it."

Kim also said she fully supported the statement issued Friday by Jang Kum Chol, director of the United Front Department of the Central Committee of the WPK, who said Pyongyang has lost all confidence in the South Korean government and warned of "regretful and painful" times ahead.

Kim pointed out that "the judgment that we should force the betrayers and human scum to pay the dearest price for their crimes and the retaliatory action plans we have made on this basis have become a firm public opinion at home."