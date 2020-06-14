Chinese-led scientists create tiny, bio-inspired robot

WUHAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- An international team of scientists has created a miniature, bio-inspired, "footed" robot that can move smoothly and perform complicated tasks in tight cracks and harsh conditions.

Scientists from China and Germany got the inspiration from geckos and caterpillars and made the tiny robot, measuring only 2 centimeters long and weighing a minuscule 0.3 grams.

The robot is remotely powered by light with wavelengths ranging from ultraviolet to infrared, and moves with a caterpillar-like gait, according to Xue Longjian, a professor with the Institute of Technological Sciences under Wuhan University, which led the research team.

A biomimetic foot design allows the robot to move smoothly on various surfaces, said Xue, adding that it can also withstand high temperatures and severe cold, and carry loads up to 50 times its own weight.

Compared with traditional rigid robots, the footed, soft robot has great potential to be used in the medical and rescue fields.

The research results were recently published in the journal Materials Today.