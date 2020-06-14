China celebrates Cultural and Natural Heritage Day

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China has launched multiple activities to celebrate this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

Across the country, over 3,700 activities will be rolled out to celebrate the day, with the majority to be held online, said Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang.

The offline events will be held with strict epidemic prevention and control measures, said Luo.

In the host city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, activities designed to celebrate the event kicked off Saturday.

A themed forum and a donation ceremony for cultural heritage protection will also be held as part of the celebrations, jointly held by the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) and the local government of Guangxi.

"Cultural relics are a dynamic source of confidence in our own culture, as well as an important platform for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations," said Liu Yuzhu, head of the NCHA. Liu said that historical relics have also enriched people's lives and promoted the development of areas home to old revolutionary bases.

More than 1,600 documentary films and pictures on intangible cultural heritage were promoted on eight popular online platforms.

Nearly 6,500 online shops on various e-commerce platforms including Alibaba, JD.com and Suning have joined a shopping campaign to sell items related to 4,500 different kinds of intangible cultural heritage.

Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.