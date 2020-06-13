Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
China celebrates Cultural and Natural Heritage Day online

(Xinhua)    16:16, June 13, 2020

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China has launched multiple online activities to celebrate this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

Across the country, over 3,700 activities will be rolled out to celebrate the day, with the majority to be held online, said Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang.

The offline events will be held with strict epidemic prevention and control measures, said Luo.

More than 1,600 documentary films and pictures on intangible cultural heritage were promoted on eight popular online platforms.

Nearly 6,500 online shops on various e-commerce platforms including Alibaba, JD.com and Suning have joined a shopping campaign to sell items related to 4,500 different kinds of intangible cultural heritage.

Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

