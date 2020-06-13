Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Liaoning reports 2 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    14:43, June 13, 2020

SHENYANG, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported two new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

Both of them are close contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Beijing, the commission said.

So far, Liaoning has reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases and all the patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. Two deaths have been reported among the 128 locally transmitted cases.

By Friday, the province had tracked 4,022 close contacts, and all of them have been discharged from medical observation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York