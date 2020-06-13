China's Liaoning reports 2 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

SHENYANG, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province reported two new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

Both of them are close contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Beijing, the commission said.

So far, Liaoning has reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases and all the patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. Two deaths have been reported among the 128 locally transmitted cases.

By Friday, the province had tracked 4,022 close contacts, and all of them have been discharged from medical observation.