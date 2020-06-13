Bush China Foundation awards Chinese American Florence Fang for promoting bilateral relations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations (Bush China Foundation) announced on Friday that Florence Fang, a Chinese American community leader in the San Francisco Bay Area, will receive the George H. W. Bush Award for Lifetime Achievement in U.S.-China Relations.

Founded in 2017, the Bush China Foundation is a nonprofit that seeks to advance U.S.-China relations. The award is the latest in an award series created to recognize those individuals who have made profound contributions to the development of U.S.- China relations.

In 2019, the inaugural George H. W. Bush Award for Statesmanship in U.S.-China Relations was presented to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

Fang, also a prominent businesswoman and philanthropist, is being recognized for her decades of significant personal efforts to bridge the United States and China, and deepen understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

In accordance with public health guidelines, the in-person award ceremony will not be held at this time, according to the foundation.

Fang's lifetime of innovative efforts to bring together China and the United States have greatly benefited both countries and their people, said Neil Bush, founder and Chairman of the Bush China Foundation, and son of the 41st U.S. President George H. W. Bush.

"A visionary and charismatic bridge-builder, Florence has played a unique and invaluable role in deepening U.S.-China understanding and friendship," he added.

"Her drive, her intelligence, her force for good inspires us all. We'll always be marveling at Florence Fang," said Max S. Baucus, former U.S. senator and ambassador to China.

"The Bush China Foundation couldn't be more pleased and proud to honor Florence Fang, a living legend in the arena of U.S.-China people-to-people engagement," said David Firestein, inaugural president and CEO of Bush China Foundation.

"Florence's vision, leadership, passion, dedication and philanthropic generosity in the service of building ever-stronger bonds between the peoples of the United States and China have made a real and meaningful difference in the lives of countless people in both countries and in the bilateral relationship itself," he noted.

"I am deeply honored to receive the George H. W. Bush Award for Lifetime Achievement in U.S.-China Relations," said Florence Fang.

"Receiving this award and this recognition of my 60 years of efforts to bring the United States and China closer together means the world to me. I am humbled and most grateful for this honor." said Fang.