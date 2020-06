SHENZHEN, June 12 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen Municipality will construct 17,000 new 5G base stations by the end of August, local authorities said Friday.

The move will bring the total number of 5G base stations in Shenzhen to 45,000 as of August, said Jia Xingdong, director of the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen.

After setting up the base stations, Shenzhen will take the lead in China in ensuring full 5G coverage and independent network, said Jia.