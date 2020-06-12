Liaison office of central government supports Hong Kong in establishing, improving education system in line with "one country, two systems"

HONG KONG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday expressed firm support for the HKSAR government in establishing and improving an education system in line with the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson of the liaison office also called for joint efforts from the Hong Kong society to create a healthy environment for youngsters to grow up.

Radical groups in Hong Kong in the past few days have tried to incite students to boycott classes. The HKSAR government has expressed firm opposition to the incitement and asked schools to deal with it seriously and urged students to keep far away from such activities.

The liaison office supports the HKSAR government in taking effective measures to safeguard security and stability on the campus, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said some ill-intentioned political organizations and forces in Hong Kong have used every means to bring politics to schools in recent years, disrupting teaching order and the healthy growth of students, and creating chaos in Hong Kong's education system.

Some schools ignored their duty of guiding students to properly and comprehensively understand history, and some teachers violated professional ethics to instigate students to participate in violent activities, the spokesperson said.

Some teaching materials smeared the nation and "one country, two systems" and glorified violence, and some questions in exams misguided students and caused them to hate the mainland and the police by distorting the history, the spokesperson said.

People from various sectors of Hong Kong, including students' parents, have called for attention from the whole society and effective actions to address the above problems, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the most prominent problem with Hong Kong's education is the lack of sense of national identity among the students.

Since Hong Kong returned to the motherland in 1997, Hong Kong's education sector has been endowed with the responsibility of helping young people understand the "one country, two systems" principle and fostering their sense of national identity, the spokesperson said.

The central government firmly supports the HKSAR government in exercising its jurisdiction over education and establishing and improving an education system that meets the requirements of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

While leveraging Hong Kong's traditional advantages in education, the HKSAR government is also required to take measures to strengthen education on national conditions, national security, the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, he said.

The spokesperson called for concerted efforts from various sectors of Hong Kong and the HKSAR government to correctly guide students, create a sound environment for the next generation so as to establish a solid foundation for the steady, long-term development of "one country, two systems."