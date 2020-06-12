Close contacts of Beijing's new COVID-19 case test negative

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The two close contacts of Beijing's newly reported COVID-19 case tested negative in nucleic acid and antibody testing, local health authorities said Friday.

The new case was reported in Beijing's Xicheng District on Thursday. The district's health commission said the patient's two family members are currently under medical observation and had shown no signs of discomfort.

The patient was identified as a 52-year-old man, who visited a hospital Wednesday afternoon after experiencing an intermittent fever. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the patient's statement, he experienced symptoms of fever and fatigue but did not have a cough, sore throat, or chest discomfort. The patient claimed that in the past two weeks he had not left the city and had no contact with people from outside of Beijing.

The primary school where the patient's child studies has asked 33 students in the same class and 15 faculty members to return home for observation, sources familiar with the matter told Xinhua.

Another two classes that share the same storey with the affected class have been moved to new classrooms, while the school is carrying out a thorough disinfection of classrooms and restrooms, sources said, quoting a message the school sent to students' parents.