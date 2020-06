Hong Kong's education must hold fast to right direction of "one country, two systems": spokesperson

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Education in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) must hold fast to the right direction of the "one country, two systems" principle, a central government spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office made the remarks while commenting on certain people in Hong Kong using middle school students to oppose the national security legislation for the HKSAR.