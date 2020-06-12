Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Beijing has over 21,000 5G base stations

(Xinhua)    09:59, June 12, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has so far built 21,086 5G base stations, local authorities said on Thursday.

The number of 5G users in the city has exceeded 3.1 million since the city officially kicked off 5G commercial use in 2019, according to the Beijing Municipal Communications Administration.

The Beijing branches of China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, the first batch of companies that obtained the 5G licenses, have applied 5G in over 1,000 projects in the fields of industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, commerce and trade, and education and healthcare.

Beijing has put 3,729 5G base stations into operation so far this year.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

