Beijing reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Beijing, local government sources said Thursday.

The patient, 52, went to a clinic in Xicheng District on Wednesday afternoon due to intermittent fever, and was later diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

According to the patient's own statement, he showed symptoms of fever and fatigue, but no coughing, sore throat or chest distress. The patient also said he had not left the city for the past two weeks and had no contact with people from outside of Beijing.