Stimulus to boost culture, tourism consumption in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:25, June 12, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has announced a slew of measures to stimulate demand in the areas of culture and tourism as the city reins in the novel coronavirus, according to a new guideline issued by the municipal government.

According to the guideline, Beijing will encourage scenic spots to offer online tourism, or "cloud tourism," implement a series of tourism promotion plans, and guide citizens on family-centered and personalized tours.

Beijing will also expand the coverage of "smart terminal services" for people's convenience in healthcare, culture and education.

Targeted assistance will go to small firms engaging in technological innovation and consumer-oriented services. Scenic spots and parks are encouraged to offer more discounts on weekdays to boost demand, the guideline said.

