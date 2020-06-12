Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 12, 2020
China strengthens photo copyright protection

(Xinhua)    08:59, June 12, 2020

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China is striving to enhance the protection of copyright of photographic works and promote the establishment of a long-term copyright protection mechanism for such works, the National Copyright Administration said Thursday.

Legal protection of copyright of news events-themed photographic works was highlighted in a circular issued by the administration.

It also regulated on stock photography providers' misbehavior, including fake copyright and false authorization, as well as calling on relevant parties to cooperate, and jointly improve the copyright protection of photographic works.

Noting increasing online photo copyright infringement and piracy in recent years, the administration has investigated and dealt with a number of such cases, pledging more protection efforts from copyright authorities at all levels.

