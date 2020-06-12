Xi calls for coordinated efforts to promote China-Philippines cooperation

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Thursday that China and the Philippines devise innovative approaches and methods while conducting COVID-19 control on an ongoing basis in order to gradually resume exchanges of necessary personnel and promote practical cooperation in various areas in a coordinated way.

Such efforts will help the two countries promote their respective social and economic development for the benefit of their people, Xi added in a telephone conversation in the night with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte.

Xi stressed that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the governments and peoples of China and the Philippines have extended helping hands to each other and fought the epidemic together, interpreting the brotherhood of looking out for each other and mutual assistance.

Xi said that he is delighted to see that the Philippines, under the leadership of Duterte, has taken vigorous measures to prevent and control the epidemic and achieved positive results.

Xi said he believes that the Philippine people will surely be able to carry forward the spirit of unity and cooperation to successfully overcome the epidemic and resume production and life order as soon as possible.

China is willing to continuously provide staunch support to the Philippines according to its need, he said.

Under the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, China provides funds, experiences and confidence to global prevention and control of the epidemic and extends helping hands to countries in need, Xi said.

China is willing to work closely with the Philippines to support the international solidarity in the fight against the epidemic, support the World Health Organization to better play a leading role, and jointly build a health community with a shared future for mankind, Xi noted.

Xi stressed that the epidemic is a crisis, but the two countries should have the courage to seize new opportunities in the crisis and make new prospects amid changes.

Xi said he believes that in the process of fighting the epidemic and resuming development, the traditional friendship and mutual trust between China and the Philippines will deepen over time, and the two countries' relationship of comprehensive strategic cooperation will usher in a broader development prospect.

Upholding friendship between China and the Philippines fully conforms to the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, and history will surely prove that, Xi said.

Duterte said that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, which is an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Under Xi's strong leadership, he said, China has not only successfully controlled the epidemic itself, but also generously extended a helping hand to the Philippines and other partners.

In particular, President Xi announced that China's COVID-19 vaccine, after research and development and being put into use, will be made a global public good, which will benefit all mankind, he added.

The Philippine side will always be a friend of the Chinese people and will not allow anyone to use the Philippines to engage in anti-China activities, said Duterte.

The Philippine side has made great efforts to continuously deepen the friendship between the two peoples and hopes to expand exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and promote resumption of work and production as soon as possible, he said, adding that the Philippines will continue strengthening cooperation with the Chinese side and the World Health Organization.