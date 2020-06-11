Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-Mongolia border port sees surge in China-Europe freight trains

(Xinhua)    16:15, June 11, 2020

HOHHOT, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 810 China-Europe freight trains passed through the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region between Jan. 1 and June 9 of this year, an increase of 23.7 percent year on year, according to the local railway operator.

Among them, the number of outbound trains during the period was 340, up 16 percent year on year, while 470 inbound trains were recorded, up 29.8 percent, according to the China Railway Hohhot Group.

The trains carried a total of 83,412 TEUs of cargo, up 41.4 percent year on year, the group said.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia. So far, there are 36 routes of China-Europe freight trains via the land port.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York