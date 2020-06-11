Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Former U.S. ambassador to Germany supports troop withdrawal plan: media

(Xinhua)    15:03, June 11, 2020

BERLIN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell on late Wednesday showed his support to President Donald Trump's plan to reduce troops in Germany, saying there is no need to pay too much for other countries' defence.

Trump has ordered the U.S. military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. official as saying. The move would reduce the U.S. contingent to 25,000.

"American taxpayers no longer feel like paying too much for the defence of other countries," Grenell told German media outlet Bild Live.

"There will still be 25,000 soldiers in Germany, that's no small number," added the former official, who resigned on June 1.

