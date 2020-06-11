Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing to add 13,000 5G base stations this year

(Xinhua)    09:39, June 11, 2020

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will build 13,000 5G base stations this year in an effort to promote new infrastructure construction, the municipal authorities said Wednesday.

According to the city's action plan (2020-2022) on accelerating the construction of new infrastructure, more than 30,000 5G base stations will have been completed in Beijing by the end of this year.

Beijing will also promote the construction of virtual shopping, featuring 5G plus VR/AR, along with various other 5G-based applications, as well as the 5G transformation of venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to the plan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York