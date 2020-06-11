Beijing to add 13,000 5G base stations this year

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will build 13,000 5G base stations this year in an effort to promote new infrastructure construction, the municipal authorities said Wednesday.

According to the city's action plan (2020-2022) on accelerating the construction of new infrastructure, more than 30,000 5G base stations will have been completed in Beijing by the end of this year.

Beijing will also promote the construction of virtual shopping, featuring 5G plus VR/AR, along with various other 5G-based applications, as well as the 5G transformation of venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to the plan.