Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China provides anti-coronavirus medical aid to Libya

(Xinhua)    08:49, June 11, 2020

TRIPOLI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy to Libya said on Wednesday that a shipment of Chinese medical aid will reach Libya in a few days to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical aid has arrived at Tunisia's Tunis-Carthage International Airport and is expected to be transported to Libya in a few days, according to the embassy.

"The aid includes 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves," the embassy said.

According to Libya's National Center for Disease Control, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the North African country has reached 359, including 58 recoveries and five deaths.

In order to fight the virus, Libyan authorities closed the country's borders as well schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew.

The first COVID-19 case in Libya was reported in March, while the first death was announced in April.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York