Bangladeshi medical expert commends China's efforts in COVID-19 fight

DHAKA, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China has controlled the COVID-19 epidemic with great efforts and sacrifices that now offer great learning for the world, Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation chief said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday, Nirupam Das, chief administrator of Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation, said the tremendous efforts and the great leadership of the Chinese government have been seen.

COVID-19 is now the main concern of the whole world, he said, adding that it is creating havoc all over the World.

"China has controlled this devastating unknown virus with tremendous potentiality within three months," said the chief administrator of the professional forum of 70,000 doctors and 28,000 medical students in Bangladesh.

"Coordinated action plans, synchronized working plans of different authorities, and a good leadership are behind this success."

With reference to the white paper on the China's battle against COVID-19, he said, "It is a great learning for the whole world."

The physician further said stigmatization and politicization of the virus will create anarchy in the world.

"Now we need a proper action plan to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."