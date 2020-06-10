Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's BeiDou navigation enables smarter agricultural production

(Xinhua)    09:29, June 10, 2020

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China-developed BeiDou navigation technology has made agricultural production smarter and more precise.

Nanjing Agricultural University has developed the BeiDou-tech-supported unmanned wheat seeding and harvesting technology, empowering agricultural production with advanced navigation technology, according to the university.

The new wheat production technology is a significant part of smart wheat production technology, according to Tian Yongchao, deputy director with the smart agriculture institute of Nanjing Agricultural University.

The smart wheat production technology integrates BeiDou navigation technology, information technology and agricultural engineering into the whole process of wheat production.

BeiDou navigation technology, multi-dimensional sensing technology, unmanned vehicles and Internet of Things contribute comprehensive data to the production, said Tian.

The services provided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) have been used in various fields including transportation, agriculture, fishing, disaster reduction and relief.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York