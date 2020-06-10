Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020
Putin, Merkel discuss Libya, Ukraine over phone

(Xinhua)    08:56, June 10, 2020

MOSCOW, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya and examined problems of the intra-Ukrainian conflict settlement in a phone conversation Tuesday, the Kremlin has said.

"The leaders expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya. The inevitability of an early ceasefire and the launch of intra-Libyan negotiations under UN auspices were emphasized," it said in a statement.

The Russian side gave a positive assessment of Egypt's mediation efforts to peacefully settle the Libyan crisis, following on from the decisions of the international conference on Libya held in Berlin on Jan. 19, it added.

Putin and Merkel also exchanged views on the intra-Ukrainian conflict settlement, expressing concern over the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements signed in 2015 and resolutions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris in 2019, it said.

Key aspects of developments in Syria and issues related to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed, according to the statement.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

