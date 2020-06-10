Legoland park starts construction in southwest China

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Work started on construction of a Legoland park Monday in the city of Meishan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local authorities.

The park, the firs of the kind in China, will have an estimated investment of 3 billion yuan (about 424 million US dollars). It will cover an area of 24.3 hectares and is expected to start operation in 2023, according to the Meishan municipal government.

Upon operation, the park is expected to receive more than 10 million people each year and generate over 10,000 employment opportunities.

Britain-based Merlin Entertainments partnered with a Chinese joint venture to develop and operate the Legoland park in September 2019.

Legoland is currently operating in eight countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, and Japan.