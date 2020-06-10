Vice premier stresses regular COVID-19 response with science-based, targeted measures

GUANGZHOU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the importance of regular prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic with dynamic, science-based and targeted measures.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday and Tuesday.

Sun went to the cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, where she visited various places including ports, enterprises and schools, learning about the epidemic response measures, as well as the reopening of businesses and schools.

Sun called on the province to further explore science-based and targeted measures in the long-term battle against COVID-19, and to play an exemplary role in the country.

Presiding over a symposium in Guangzhou, Sun urged efforts to coordinate epidemic control and economic and social development.

She also called for efforts to better implement epidemic response measures and health services management for foreigners and Hong Kong and Macao compatriots in the province.