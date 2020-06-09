Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:58, June 09, 2020

WUHAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

There were still 84 asymptomatic cases under medical observation after 37 such cases were released from quarantine on Monday.

The province, where the hard-hit city of Wuhan is located, had no existing confirmed or suspected cases on Monday, the commission said.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,512 deaths, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospital by Monday.

