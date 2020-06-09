China to conduct first national survey on natural disaster risks

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China will conduct its first national survey on natural disaster risks to better prepare itself for potential disasters, an official circular said Monday.

The survey, to be carried out from 2020 to 2022, is aimed at figuring out hidden hazards across the country and getting a clear picture of the ability for key regions to respond to natural disasters so that governments at all levels can make informed disaster-control decisions, according to a State Council circular.

The survey will include the investigation and assessment of factors that lead to major natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, as well as assessment of the country's disaster-relief capabilities, according to the circular.

Relevant government departments should strengthen coordination to ensure the implementation of the survey, the circular said.