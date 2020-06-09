Uniform and Accreditation Center for Beijing 2022 to be delivered in September

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Uniform and Accreditation Center (UAC) for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is estimated to be completed in September this year, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office confirmed on Monday.

The UAC is a reconstruction of a heat pumps room and other warehouses at the Shijingshan thermal power plant of the Beijing Energy Holding Co.,Ltd, in an effort to rejuvenate old industrial facilities and promote local development. After the Games, it will be transformed into a storefront for cultural and creative products.

The entire project covers an area of about 23,000 square meters, and the reconstructed building area is 11,400 square meters.

According to the construction team, the facility, which began construction on April 15 this year, is expected to be delivered to the Beijing 2022 organizers in September.