Interview: China's experience in fighting COVID-19 "integrated and unique," says Egyptian lawmaker

CAIRO, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's fight against COVID-19 is a "integrated and unique" experience" as it "has tackled the virus with successful unprecedented measures that are considered as a model to learn from," an Egyptian lawmaker told Xinhua in a recent interview.

China has contained the virus spread by applying strict precautionary measures and Chinese capabilities are represented in its large national database, advanced technology, and up-to-date scientific researches and discoveries, said Mohamed al-Ghobashy, also vice president of Homat Watan party.

Homat Watan means "protectors of the nation" in English. The party ranks the fourth place in the Egyptian House of Representatives with 18 members.

The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an incentive for promoting the economic relations between Egypt and China, al-Ghobashy said, expecting China to reach a level of excellence in the field of economy after the end of the pandemic crisis.

Al-Ghobashy also thinks the cooperation between Egypt and China will be effectively and largely enhanced in the future. He described the relations between Cairo and Beijing as strong and special.

He also said the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership signals that the political support between Egypt and China is strong and continuous, and that bilateral special ties have been manifested in their health cooperation against COVID-19.

In early March, Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed visited China with a gift of precautionary supplies that symbolized solidarity with the Chinese people in the face of the coronavirus.

Since April 16, Egypt has received nearly 43 tons of medical supplies in three batches. The third shipment of Chinese medical aid that arrived in Egypt on May 16 included 1 million surgical face masks, 180,000 N95 masks, 90,000 sets of medical protective clothing, 80,000 testing reagents, 70,000 pairs of disposable surgical gloves and 1,000 sets of thermometers.

Evaluating Egypt's fight against COVID-19, al-Ghobashy hailed the proactive precautionary measures taken by the government, saying resuming work is the right way to rescue the Egyptian economy.

Egypt has recorded a total of 34,079 COVID-19 cases with 1,237 deaths.