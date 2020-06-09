Chinese FM talks over phone with Cuban counterpart

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Monday with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez.

In their phone talk, Rodriguez said Cuba speaks highly of China's leading role in global cooperation against COVID-19 and thanks China for its strong support to Cuba and Latin America in their response to the pandemic.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Cuba-China diplomatic relations as well as Latin America-China diplomatic relations, Rodriguez said both sides will join hands to commemorate this important year.

Cuba has always regarded its relations with China as a diplomatic priority and will continue to work to deepen its cooperation with China in various fields, he said.

Rodriguez also briefed Wang on Cuba's position on the Colombian peace process and opposed the U.S. inclusion of Cuba on May 13 in a State Department list of countries that are allegedly not cooperating fully with U.S. efforts against terrorism.

Both China and Cuba have delivered qualified answers in the anti-epidemic fight, Wang said, expressing his belief that after the pandemic, the socialist cause of the two countries will certainly see more vigorous development, and the Chinese and Cuban people will certainly build their countries better.

The two countries' solidarity in fighting COVID-19 is a good commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to take this opportunity to push for further development of China-Cuba relations at a new starting point.

Over the past years, Cuba has made great efforts and played an important role in the peace process in Colombia. The Colombian peace agreement was the result of concerted efforts and did not come easily, Wang said, expressing the hope and belief that Latin American countries such as Colombia and Cuba will properly seek solutions through diplomatic channels with a responsible attitude towards history.

China opposes U.S. political suppression and economic sanctions against Cuba in the name of counterterrorism, Wang said, adding that such U.S. bullying is unpopular.

China will always stand by the Cuban people in Cuba's righteous struggle to safeguard its national sovereignty and legitimate interests and oppose foreign interference, Wang said, adding that China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity to support Cuba's economic and social development.

Rodriguez expressed his appreciation for China's position.