Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hainan vows it will not allow free rein to real estate sector

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    14:38, June 08, 2020

Hainan will strictly control real estate industry development and will not be "a processing plant for property projects", Liu Cigui, Party chief of the island province, said on Monday.

Liu told a news conference in Beijing that Hainan will develop the estate industry within its resources and environmental capability.

"Hainan rejects being a processing plant for real estate projects," Liu said. "The amount of our land is limited, and we've already learned a lesson."

"We should not build a modern industrial development mode that relies on a single industry. While pursuing economic growth, we should also pay attention to environmental protection," Liu added.

During the past few years, Hainan has put the brakes on the real estate boom, taking effective measures to cool the property market in the province. Since 2015, the province has suspended land approvals for housing. And it also took measures in 2018 to restrict non-native residents from buying homes on the island. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York