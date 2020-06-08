Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:24, June 08, 2020

WUHAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

There were still 121 asymptomatic cases under medical observation after 33 such cases were released from quarantine on Sunday.

The province, where the hard-hit city of Wuhan is located, had no existing confirmed or suspected cases on Sunday, the commission said.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,512 deaths, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospital by Sunday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York