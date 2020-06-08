China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

There were still 121 asymptomatic cases under medical observation after 33 such cases were released from quarantine on Sunday.

The province, where the hard-hit city of Wuhan is located, had no existing confirmed or suspected cases on Sunday, the commission said.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,512 deaths, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospital by Sunday.