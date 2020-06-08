Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New Zealand reported no active cases of COVID-19 for first time

(Xinhua)    10:55, June 08, 2020

WELLINGTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Health reported no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand for the first time on Monday, with the last person having recovered from the virus.

It is now 17 days since the last new case was reported in the country.

The ministry has been notified by the Auckland Regional Public Health that its remaining case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered. The person has now been released from isolation, said a Ministry of Health statement.

Their case had been linked to the St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

"This is really good news for the person concerned, and it's also something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

"Having no active cases for the first time since Feb. 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," it said.

The combined number of confirmed and probable cases was 1,504, including 1,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22. The number of recovered cases was 1,482.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York