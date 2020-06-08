Shanghai reports one new imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from the United States and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4. He showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

The patient has been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while 45 close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

By Sunday, Shanghai had registered a total of 337 confirmed imported cases. Only seven of the patients remain hospitalized and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

The municipality had reported 341 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Sunday, including seven deaths.