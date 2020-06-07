Around 20,000 protesters participate in demonstration in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 6 (Xinhua) -- An estimated 20,000 protesters showed up on Saturday for what is called the "Chicago March of Justice" in Chicago to demand justice for George Floyd.

Protesters, holding signs and stretching about seven blocks, gathered in a park west of Chicago to voice their demand.

They listened to activists, poets and others, demanding police accountability and the dismantling of systemic racism.

They also asked for immediate release of all protestors in custody, as well as criminal prosecution of all police who abuse protestors, local media reported.

Police lined the protest route as protesters marched to a stretch of the Lake Shore Drive, which has been shut down to facilitate the protest. When the marcher passed the overpass of expressways, traffic down on the road honked to show their support.

The whole process of the protest and march was peaceful. Police say there have been no arrests or disturbances so far.

To prevent a repeat of last weekend's chaos and looting, Chicago is paying up to 1.2 million U.S. dollars to three private security firms to supply more than 100 private security guards to protect local retail shops, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Meanwhile, the city will continue enforcing the 9 p.m. curfew.

As a precaution, Lightfoot has again locked down downtown Chicago for the weekend, as she did Sunday after the looting occurred.

All access to downtown area, including expressway ramps, has been blocked by snowplowing trucks; nine bridges over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago have been lifted up to halt the traffic between the northern and southern downtown areas; police has been deployed at almost every major intersections, mingled with Illinois National Guard members in some places; and SWAT soldiers were inquiring people who wanted to enter.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes until he stopped breathing..

Protests erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the following day, and have quickly spread across the United States.