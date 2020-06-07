Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China gives COVID-19 patients free treatment: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:57, June 07, 2020

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has provided free medical treatment for COVID-19 patients, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

All COVID-19 patients, confirmed or suspected, received subsidies from state finance for any medical bills not covered by basic medical insurance, serious disease insurance, or the medical assistance fund, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

As of May 31, the medical bills of 58,000 inpatients with confirmed infections had been settled by basic medical insurance, with a total expenditure of 1.35 billion yuan (about 190 million U.S. dollars), or 23,000 yuan per person, it said.

The average cost for treating COVID-19 patients in severe condition surpassed 150,000 yuan, and in some critical cases the individual cost exceeded 1 million yuan, all covered by the state, said the white paper.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York