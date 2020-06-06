Afghan fighting, roadside bomb kill 15 including 11 police in Badakhshan

At least 15 fighters including 11 local police personnel were confirmed dead as a clash erupted in Khash district of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Sanahullah Rohani said.

The clash flared up after Taliban militants launched massive offensives on several security checkpoints, triggering heavy fighting and both sides have suffered, the official added.

According to the official, a police van ran over a mine, leaving 11 officers dead while four militants including Mullah Hamid, the shadow governor of Taliban for Khash district were also killed.

Rohani said that a cleanup operation is underway in the area. The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment.