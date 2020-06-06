Liaison office of Chinese central gov't in HKSAR collects opinions on national security legislation

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Friday that it has collected more than 130 written opinions on the national security legislation and will forward them to the national legislature.

The LOCPG said these opinions were collected from the HKSAR deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

They will be handed in to the NPC Standing Committee, which has been entrusted to make national security laws to be promulgated and enforced in Hong Kong.

Deputies to the 13th NPC voted overwhelmingly on May 28 to approve the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and several principal officials in Beijing on Wednesday to hear the HKSAR government's opinions on the national security legislation for the HKSAR.

Han said the legislation by the NPC Standing Committee in its next steps is to punish the criminal acts and activities that gravely endanger national security by a very small number of people and will not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed and exercised by Hong Kong residents.

During the legislation process, the central authorities will hear opinions from people from all walks of life in Hong Kong in multiple ways, he said.