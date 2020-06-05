China provides more medical supplies to Cambodia for COVID-19 fight

PHNOM PENH, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China has donated another batch of medical supplies to aid Cambodia's fight against the COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the items to Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bunheng at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh on Wednesday afternoon.

Wang said China highly valued the special visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to China on Feb. 5 when China was in a critical stage in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also, he said China would never forget personal contributions made by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk to support China's efforts to stem the virus spread.

"China-Cambodia joint fight against COVID-19 is a model for international cooperation," Wang said at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bunheng expressed his profound thanks to China for donating medical supplies to Cambodia, saying that the items are very useful for the country to strengthen its measures of prevention, control, and response to the COVID-19.

Noting that Cambodia and China are "iron friends," he said, "This assistance is a new testament to the unbreakable friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cambodia and China."

"Our joint COVID-19 fight clearly reflects our joint commitment towards building the Cambodia-China community of shared future," he added.

The batch of medical supplies was just one of many that the Chinese government and people had provided to the Southeast Asian country for the COVID-19 fight.

In March, the Chinese government sent to the country a team of doctors specializing in fighting against COVID-19, along with tons of necessary medical equipment and supplies.

Cambodia has so far reported a total of 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly imported, and no death has been recorded, said the Ministry of Health, adding that currently, only two out of the patients remain hospitalized.