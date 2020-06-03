Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
China to further lower logistics costs to aid recovery

(Xinhua)    11:11, June 03, 2020

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further reduce logistics costs to improve the efficiency of logistics, accelerating the recovery of production and the return to normal life following the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a guideline from the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Transport.

The guideline stresses the promotion of electronic certificates in the transportation sector, facilitation of customs clearance and market-oriented reforms in the railway sector.

More should be done to secure land for major logistics facilities and expand financing channels, said the document.

The country should thoroughly implement the policies on taxes and fee reduction for logistics, and strengthen information sharing to lower logistics information costs, according to the document.

The guideline also called for the promotion of the efficient connection between logistics facilities and the development of green logistics.

