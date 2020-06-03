Philippine gov't says Hong Kong affairs "purely a Chinese matter"

MANILA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday said Hong Kong affairs are "purely a Chinese matter," adding that the Philippine government hopes Hong Kong's stability and prosperity will continue.

Hong Kong affairs are "purely a Chinese matter," Roque told Xinhua in a virtual news conference, saying, "We respect the exercise of China's sovereignty over Hong Kong."

Roque voiced hope that Hong Kong's prosperity and stability will remain as hundreds of thousands of Filipinos are living and working there.

"The continued prosperity of Hong Kong will mean continued employment for Filipinos and because of our proximity, we hope that prosperity will continue ... so that there will be more opportunities for Filipinos to work and make a livelihood in Hong Kong," he said.