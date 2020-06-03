China to strengthen cooperation with African countries in medical, health sectors: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to strengthen cooperation with African countries in the medical and health sectors, and make joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic within its capacity, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Such efforts will be made on the basis of the pandemic situation in Africa and the wishes of relevant countries, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing when asked to outline China's assistance to Africa in coping with the pandemic.

Zhao said China has sent 148 medical experts to 11 African countries at their invitation to help them tackle the pandemic, adding that China and African countries are good brothers and good partners through thick and thin.

He said Chinese medical experts had exchanged and shared their anti-pandemic experiences with the relevant departments and medical staff of the African countries. They also reached out to local communities, visited hospitals and labs, and provided guidance for resident Chinese medical teams in these countries.

"All these efforts have received positive feedback and praise from the relevant countries," Zhao said.

He said China attaches great importance to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) project, and is actively making early-stage preparations with the African side.

"We hope that construction of the project will start as soon as possible to further enhance African people's well-being," Zhao said.