Decoupling with China will come at "significant cost" to U.S. competitiveness: WSJ

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Decoupling with China will come at "a significant cost to America's own competitiveness," a commentary published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has warned.

"U.S. security hawks should be aware that a broad-based attempt to disentangle the two countries' supply chains and educational linkages will come at a significant cost to America's own competitiveness," the WSJ's Nathaniel Taplin wrote.

"If 'decoupling' proceeds, then much more federal funding for basic research --- and for U.S. science and math education -- may be needed to plug the gap," he said. "That probably means higher taxes and a more welcoming immigration policy for foreign talent from ... other nations to offset a potential Chinese brain drain."

"Finally, American consumers need to be prepared to pay more for the luxury of a secure and diversified supply chain," Taplin said.