Wuhan universities to welcome final-year students in June

A teacher, right, gives a Chinese lesson to a student in Beijing on June 1, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Universities in Wuhan, Hubei province, will start to welcome students in graduating classes from June 8, according to notices issued by the universities on Monday.

Final-year students at Wuhan University can return to school from June 8 to 11 and June 14 to 17, the university said in a notice.

Postgraduate students who are not in their final year but need to go back to school for academic research can return to the university from June 8 after gaining permission from the school, it said.

The university will inform students about the procedures and exact time to return to school and those who have not received any notice cannot return, it said.

Huazhong University of Science and Technology said in a notice that undergraduate and postgraduate students in graduating classes can return to the school in staggered time slots starting from June 8.

All teachers and faculty members should be back at the school before June 6 and they should undergo nucleic acid testing, it said.

Central China Normal University and Wuhan University of Technology will also start to allow final-year students to return to school from June 8, they said in separate notices.

All four universities said only students living in the Chinese mainland can return to school and the school opening dates for students in other grades and those living outside of the mainland will be decided later according to the epidemic situation.

Final-year students, who live in the Chinese mainland and pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Hubei's universities, can return to school starting from June 8, said a notice issued by the Hubei headquarters for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control late last month.

Students can decide whether they want to return to school or not and each university can decide the specific dates for the reopening of the school, it said.