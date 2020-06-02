Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
China reports improved capacity of medical waste, sewage disposal

(Xinhua)    14:00, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's medical waste disposal capacity has seen steady expansion in 2020, the country's ecology and environment authority said Tuesday.

As of May 30, the country's daily disposal capacity jumped to 6,179.4 tonnes from 4,902.8 tonnes before the COVID-19 epidemic, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.

This marked an increase of 1,276.6 tonnes in the daily disposal capacity.

A total of 422,000 tonnes of medical waste was disposed of from Jan. 20 to May 30, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, medical sewage treatment is running smoothly nationwide with disinfection measures strictly implemented, said the ministry.

